S.Korea's 2015 foreign outflows highest since 2008
January 13, 2016 / 9:14 PM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's 2015 foreign outflows highest since 2008

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Foreign investors took out 3.85 trillion won ($3.20 billion) from South Korean financial markets in December, official data showed on Thursday, translating into the biggest annual outflow since 2008 for Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Offshore investors took out 3.07 trillion won from the stock market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement, marking the biggest outflow since August due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike.

Foreigners took out a net 784 billion won from the bond market in December, marking the biggest outflow since September as redemption on matured debt outweighed net purchases.

For all of 2015, foreigners took out 2.99 trillion won from the South Korean market to mark the biggest outflow since 2008. Foreign outflows from the stock market amounted to 3.46 trillion won during the year while the bond market saw a net inflow of 467 billion won.

Foreign outflows from South Korean markets in December also marked a four-month high. ($1 = 1,204.1200 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

