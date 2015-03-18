S.Korea producer prices fall 3.6 pct yr/yr in Feb

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices fell 3.6 percent year-on-year in February, showing the same rate of fall seen in revised figures for January, central bank data showed on Thursday, as oil prices continued to drag down prices. Manufactured goods led the drop as they fell 6.5 percent in February from a year earlier. Among the manufactured goods, coal and oil products plummeted by 35.4 percent on an annual basis in February, the Bank of Korea data showed. The producer price index showed a month-on-month rise of 0.1 percent in February, compared to a 1.2 percent decline in January. It was the first monthly increase since July last year. Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted): FEB *JAN FEB *JAN (MTH/MTH) (Y/Y) Producer price index (PPI) 0.1 -1.2 -3.6 -3.6 MAJOR CATEGORIES: Agricultural, fisheries, 4.3 -1.3 1.7 -1.6 forestry goods Industrial goods -0.1 -2.0 -6.5 -6.3 Electricity, tap water, gas 0.0 -2.4 -2.6 -2.7 Services 0.1 0.3 1.4 1.4 * Revised NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and electronics, have a 56.65 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with 33.49 percent for service fees and 3.23 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap water and gas have a 6.40 percent weighting. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)