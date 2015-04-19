FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea producer prices in March fall at fastest pace since mid-2009
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 19, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

S.Korea producer prices in March fall at fastest pace since mid-2009

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices
last month fell at the fastest pace since mid-2009 compared with
the year before, central bank data showed on Monday, declining
for an eighth straight month as cheap global oil kept prices
low.
    Producer prices in March fell 3.7 percent in annual terms,
the Bank of Korea said, dropping at the fastest pace since a 3.8
percent fall in July 2009 and compared with a 3.6 percent
decline in February.
    Manufactured goods, which have the heaviest weighting in the
index, continued to drag down the entire index, falling 6.1
percent in March on-year but by a slightly slower pace than in
February.
    Among manufactured goods, coal and oil products plummetted
32.7 percent last month on a yearly basis, compared with a 35.5
percent drop seen in February.
    On monthly terms, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in
March to follow a 0.1 percent gain the previous month.
    
    Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index,
released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted):
                                   *MAR    FEB   *MAR    FEB    
                              
                                     (MTH/MTH)      (Y/Y)
 Producer price index (PPI)        -0.1    0.1   -3.7   -3.6
    MAJOR CATEGORIES:
      Agricultural, fisheries,     -2.3    4.3   -0.9    1.7
    forestry goods
      Industrial goods              0.3   -0.2   -6.1   -6.6
      Electricity, tap water, gas  -4.0    0.0   -6.6   -2.6
      Services                      0.1    0.1    1.3    1.4   
  * Subject to revision
    NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals,
textiles and electronics, have a 56.65 percent weighting in the
overall index, compared with 33.49 percent for service fees and
3.23 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap
water and gas have a 6.40 percent weighting.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.