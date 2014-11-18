S.Korea Oct producer prices fall by fastest y/y in 8 months

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices in October fell for a third consecutive month over a year earlier due to lower global energy prices and depressed domestic demand, central bank data showed on Wednesday. The producer price index for last month slid 0.7 percent, Bank of Korea data showed. This was the biggest annual decline since February's 0.9 percent fall. For a long time, South Korean consumer inflation has been below the lower end of the central bank's 2.5-3.5 percent target band, and Wednesday's central bank data indicates little price pressure at for the time being. Leading the overall downtrend in producer prices, the sub-index on coal and oil products prices fell 13.4 percent in October from a year earlier, the sharpest fall since a 13.7 percent drop in October 2009. Last week, the Bank of Korea held the policy interest rate steady at the record low to which it was cut in October. The unanimous decision to hold the rate dampened expectations for further policy easing soon. Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted): OCT *SEPT OCT *SEPT (MTH/MTH) (Y/Y) Producer price index (PPI) -0.6 -0.4 -0.7 -0.5 MAJOR CATEGORIES: Agricultural, fisheries, -3.8 -1.4 0.6 -1.4 forestry goods Industrial goods -0.8 -0.5 -2.4 -2.0 Electricity, tap water, gas 0.1 0.0 4.9 5.0 Services 0.0 -0.1 1.5 1.7 NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and electronics, have a 61.54 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with 29.15 percent for service fees and 3.15 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap water and gas have a 5.92 percent weighting. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)