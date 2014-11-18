FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Oct producer prices fall by fastest y/y in 8 months
#Asia
November 18, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

S.Korea Oct producer prices fall by fastest y/y in 8 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices in
October fell for a third consecutive month over a year earlier
due to lower global energy prices and depressed domestic demand,
central bank data showed on Wednesday.
    The producer price index for last month slid 0.7 percent,
Bank of Korea data showed. This was the biggest annual decline
since February's 0.9 percent fall.
    For a long time, South Korean consumer inflation has been
below the lower end of the central bank's 2.5-3.5 percent target
band, and Wednesday's central bank data indicates little price
pressure at for the time being.
    Leading the overall downtrend in producer prices, the
sub-index on coal and oil products prices fell 13.4 percent in
October from a year earlier, the sharpest fall since a 13.7
percent drop in October 2009.
    Last week, the Bank of Korea held the policy interest rate
 steady at the record low to which it was cut in
October. The unanimous decision to hold the rate dampened
expectations for further policy easing soon. 
    Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index,
released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted):
                                    OCT  *SEPT     OCT  *SEPT
                                     (MTH/MTH)       (Y/Y)
 Producer price index (PPI)        -0.6   -0.4    -0.7  -0.5
    MAJOR CATEGORIES:
      Agricultural, fisheries,     -3.8   -1.4     0.6  -1.4
    forestry goods
      Industrial goods             -0.8   -0.5    -2.4  -2.0
      Electricity, tap water, gas   0.1    0.0     4.9   5.0
      Services                      0.0   -0.1     1.5   1.7
    
    NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals,
textiles and electronics, have a 61.54 percent weighting in the
overall index, compared with 29.15 percent for service fees and
3.15 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap
water and gas have a 5.92 percent weighting.

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard
Borsuk)

