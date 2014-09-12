UPDATE 2-Bank of Korea holds rates, but weak growth raises chance of Oct cut

* Base rate kept at 2.25 pct (Reuters poll: 2.25 pct)

* Bonds rally, won falls on views for further easing

* Economy improving, but finance minister unconvinced

* Bank of Korea’s Lee declines to comment on pressurece from govt (Updates throughout after news conference)

By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea held rates steady on Friday after easing policy last month, but a still-fragile economic recovery and a dissenting board member’s call for a further easing boosted expectations for another cut, possibly as soon as next month.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the central bank concurred with government’s view of an economy struggling to find its feet, prompting traders to sharpen expectations for more monetary help this year.

“The governor said he agreed to the government assessing that domestic demand remains weak, and I think this supports the view for an additional easing,” said Young Sun Kwon, economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.

The Bank of Korea’s rate cut last month was widely seen to have been influenced by the pro-growth finance minister, who in July kicked-off an $11-billion-plus stimulus drive after growth in Asia’s fourth-largest economy slowed to its weakest in more than a year in the second quarter.

The bank’s seven-member monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at 2.25 percent after a 25 basis-point cut in August. An unidentified member voted to cut the rate again, Lee said, without elaborating.

A dissenting vote in favour of changing rates is often a leading indicator for South Korean monetary policy.

Treasury bond futures <0#KTB:> rallied and the won extended losses, with traders taking Lee’s cautious stance and the voting result as keeping chances high for the committee to cut the policy rate again as early as next month.

Nomura changed its forecast for the next rate move in South Korea just two days before Friday’s meeting, to a cut in October from a hike in 2015.

After Friday’s policy statement, ANZ revised its outlook that rates would stay on hold and now expects a rate cut by year-end. Barclays said it now expects a rate cut in October.

“We see domestic demand as recovering but the pace is weak, and there’s no difference of opinion (with the government),” Lee told reporters, and declined to answer questions on the finance minister’s remarks on central bank policy.

TOUGH-TALKING FINANCE MINISTER

September futures on three-year treasury bonds shot up 0.25 points to 107.36, while the won fell as much as 0.5 percent against dollar before recovering. The stock market’s benchmark KOSPI rose 0.4 percent.

All 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters correctly forecast Friday’s move to leave rates unchanged. Most analysts who gave views on the future policy direction predicted a hike as the next move, but a significant minority saw another cut this year.

The Bank of Korea trimmed the policy rate by 25 basis points in August for the first time since May last year, a move widely seen as giving in to pressure from the government, which called for coordinated stimulus efforts by authorities.

Recent data have shown signs of some improvement in domestic demand thanks to Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan’s aggressive stimulus drive, but the won’s rapid rise could hamper an already disappointing recovery in exports.

The won is currently some 5 percent higher against the dollar from a year ago, up 8 percent against the euro and 13 percent on the yen.

Some of Choi’s remarks, such as one calling on authorities to keep the financial policy stance supportive of economic growth, were widely perceived among traders to be directed toward the central bank, which sets interest rates.

The Bank of Korea is due to unveil revised economic and inflation forecasts on Oct. 15. In its previous revision in July, the central bank cut this year’s growth forecast to 3.8 percent from the previous 4.0 percent.

Nomura’s Kwon, who has experience working at the Bank of Korea, said the central bank would most likely slash this year’s growth projection again in October. Kwon cut his forecast to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent.

Data released over the past few days showed money supply growth accelerating, retail sales rising fast, consumer credit up sharply and housing prices increasing. But Choi sees the economy as remaining shaky.

Also giving credence to the dovish-rate camp is an inflation rate well under the central bank’s 2.5-3.5 percent target range and, perhaps most importantly, overt government pressure.

The Bank of Korea is guaranteed by law to set interest rates independently from other government agencies but some of its past policy rate cuts, including one in May last year, have been made after the government ramped up pressure to spur growth.

“(Governor Lee) holds the gavel at the meeting, but the finance ministry also has their hands wet. There were some comments today that really can’t rule out a possible cut in October or November entirely,” said Kong Dong-rak, fixed-income analyst at Hanwha Securities.