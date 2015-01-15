UPDATE 3-Bank of Korea holds rates, talks up outlook, talks down need for cuts

* Growth to be faster in 2015 than in 2014: Gov Lee

* Growth forecast cut mostly due to weak Q4 2014: Lee

* Low inflation due to oil, good for economy: Lee

* Bond futures plunge after Lee’s remarks (Adds finance minister, updates markets)

By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank held monetary policy steady and sharply cut this year’s economic growth and inflation forecasts, but its firm conviction in a sustained recovery torpedoed the prospects of an imminent cut in interest rates.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol spent much of a 1-hour news conference after the decision promoting a view that currently low inflation was largely due to plunging oil prices; did not imply imminent deflation, and did not demand cutting already record-low rates.

That said, the BOK trimmed this year’s economic growth and inflation forecasts by a half of a percentage point each, attributing most of the downgrade to surprisingly low growth in the final quarter of 2014, seen at 0.4 percent on a sequential basis from an expected 1.0 percent.

“If things go at this rate, we will see growth this year improve from the last,” Governor Lee told reporters on Thursday, adding that average quarterly growth this year would pick up to around 1.0 percent from 0.7 percent in 2014.

Fiscal spending shrank unusually sharply in the October-December period due to sluggish tax revenue, Lee said.

The BOK’s monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at 2.00 percent in a unanimous vote, a third consecutive month without policy change and in line with market expectations.

“The fact that it was a unanimous decision and the governor’s remarks as a whole indicate that chances are now slim for a rate cut soon,” said a currency dealer at a local bank who declined to be identified.

Later, Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan refused to lower his ministry’s growth target set far above the central bank’s new forecast, telling reporters that the government would do its best to achieve it.

Twenty-seven out of the 34 analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the Bank of Korea would hold the rate steady on Thursday, with the other seven predicting a cut. Still, a majority saw a cut over the next five months.

Some analysts, including Kong Dong-rak of Hanwha Securities, maintained their view that the Bank of Korea would have to cut the policy interest rate in the near future.

“We see a rate cut in the first quarter - next month at the soonest,” Kong said.

Bond prices tumbled as Lee’s strong views on the economy undermined the case for an imminent policy easing. The 1-year treasury bond yield rose 4.3 basis points to 1.999 percent, the biggest daily gain since Nov. 11, 2013.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the third quarter of 2014 from the previous three months. South Korean policymakers say quarterly growth of around 1 percent was in line with the economy’s fundamentals.