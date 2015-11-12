UPDATE 2-Bank of Korea holds rates, resists argument for cut

* Base rate left at 1.50 pct (Reuters poll 1.50 pct)

* Some analysts see cut, maybe later than thought

* BOK Gov: domestic-demand recovery possible despite weak exports

* BOK Gov: call for cut to zero “excessive” (Updates throughout after governor’s press conference)

By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank left interest rates at a record low 1.5 percent for a fifth consecutive month, and countered calls for a cut arguing that strong domestic demand could still lead economic recovery despite weak exports.

The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) board held the policy rate steady percent in a unanimous vote on Thursday, a widely expected move in line with forecasts by all but two of the 31 analysts polled by Reuters.

Some of the analysts polled expected a rate cut in the next four months to support the current recovery’s momentum.

“We believe that the BOK will hesitate before cutting interest rates in the near term. Market volatility due to the potential rate hike by the Fed will encourage the BOK to stay prudent. Governor Lee says he will re-examine the current recovery in January 2016,” ANZ economists said in a note, forecasting a cut early next year.

At his media conference, Governor Lee Ju-yeol disputed the view that the policy rate should be used to boost exports, stating that the links between interest rates, exchange rates and exports had changed.

In response to a question about calls for South Korean interest rates to be cut to zero percent, Lee said such pleas were “excessive” and “ignored the negative effects” that could stem from zero interest rates.

Lee noted that South Korea’s potential growth rate had not fallen below 3 percent, although it had slipped from previous levels because of structural issues.

With domestic consumption recovering at a steady pace, the central bank is honing in on the pending U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike, which is seen increasingly likely in December.

The Bank of Korea has said repeatedly it is confident South Korea’s fundamentals such as its massive current account surplus and foreign reserves would be strong enough to weather the effects of the U.S. rate hike both when and after it is implemented.

However, the BOK has not completely ruled out the risk that South Korea may be affected by other emerging economies being thrown into shock by a Fed rate hike.