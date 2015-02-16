S.Korea Jan producer prices fall at fastest pace since mid-2009

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices in January dropped at their fastest pace since mid-2009, central bank data showed on Tuesday, with prices steepening their fall for a sixth straight month as global oil prices slipped. The producer price index for January fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier, Bank of Korea data showed, posting the sharpest annual decline since a 3.8 percent drop seen in July 2009. Among the sub-indices, manufactured goods led the drop, dragged down by coal and oil products. The index for coal and oil products plummetted by 36.8 percent on an annual basis in January, the central bank data showed. The producer price index slipped by 1.2 percent last month. The data comes just hours ahead of the Bank of Korea's monthly policy meeting, at which interest rates are widely expected to be held steady as the central bank eyes monetary changes offshore and the economic recovery at home. Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted): JAN *DEC JAN *DEC (MTH/MTH) (Y/Y) Producer price index (PPI) -1.2 -1.0 -3.6 -2.1 MAJOR CATEGORIES: Agricultural, fisheries, -1.3 2.5 -1.6 4.5 forestry goods Industrial goods -1.9 -1.7 -6.2 -4.6 Electricity, tap water, gas -2.4 -0.1 -2.7 2.0 Services 0.3 0.0 1.3 1.4 * Revised NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and electronics, have a 61.54 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with 29.15 percent for service fees and 3.15 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap water and gas have a 5.92 percent weighting. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)