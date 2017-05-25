FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Korea Governor Lee's comments at news conference
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2017 / 2:42 AM / 3 months ago

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Korea Governor Lee's comments at news conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for an 11th straight month on Thursday, opting for stability in its first policy review since President Moon Jae-in's inauguration.

Following are key remarks from Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol's news conference, translated by Reuters:

RATE DECISION:

ECONOMY:

"Going forward, local economic growth is expected to be slightly above the path projected in April."

"Household loan growth slowed of late but the magnitude of slowing is still small and the housing sales remain robust, requiring a further close watch on the trend for a while."

MONETARY POLICY:

"I agree with the finance minister-nominee's remarks that effects of fiscal policy on the economy will be bigger than those of monetary policy."

"Fiscal policy is a better tool than monetary policy in terms of its direct impact on pursuing specific goals such as job creation."

"My previous view is still that we will not make a decision automatically in response to the U.S. Fed's policy moves."

"Employment is an important factor for the monetary board to consider when reviewing policy."

Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Choonsik Yoo

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.