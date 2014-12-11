FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank holds interest rates steady for 2nd mth
December 11, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea c.bank holds interest rates steady for 2nd mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, as expected, while observing the effects from its two rate cuts this year and watching external conditions.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.00 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All but one out of the 31 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll before the decision forecast the Bank of Korea would leave the base rate unchanged on Thursday. Still, a majority of the analysts predicted another rate cut early next year. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Michael Perry)

