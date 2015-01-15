FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea c.bank keeps interest rates unchanged in Jan, as expected
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea c.bank keeps interest rates unchanged in Jan, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a third straight month on Thursday, in line with expectations, as it monitors the ongoing recovery at home along with euro zone troubles and falling oil prices.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.00 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

Of 34 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll before the decision, 27 projected the Bank of Korea would leave the base rate unchanged on Thursday while around half of those who saw a hold predicted a cut in the coming months. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.