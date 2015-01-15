FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-S.Korea c.bank chief says Jan. 15 vote was unanimous, cuts forecasts
January 15, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea c.bank chief says Jan. 15 vote was unanimous, cuts forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2015 forecast to 3.4 pct, not 3.5 pct in second paragraph)

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The South Korean central bank’s board decision on Thursday to keep rates unchanged at 2.00 percent for a third straight month was unanimous, Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at a news conference.

Lee revised the central bank’s forecasts for this year’s growth to 3.4 percent, from 3.9 percent projected earlier.

The inflation forecast for this year was downgraded to 1.9 percent. The central bank previously forecast inflation this year at 2.5 percent.

The growth and inflation forecasts were downgraded from the central bank’s previous projections made in October.

For key remarks made by Bank of Korea chief during his news conference, click (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

