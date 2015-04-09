FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea c.bank holds rates in April, cut seen later
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea c.bank holds rates in April, cut seen later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept interest rates untouched on Thursday, as forecast, as the bank was widely expectedly to pause before easing again in a follow-up to its March rate cut.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 1.75 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

Thirty-two out of 34 analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the decision forecast the Bank of Korea would hold interest rates on Thursday: The bank is known to make successive moves only in times of economic crisis.

A majority of the analysts polled expected another rate cut beyond April, before year-end, the Reuters survey found. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.