FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea c.bank cuts rates to record low 1.50 pct after MERS outbreak
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea c.bank cuts rates to record low 1.50 pct after MERS outbreak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record-low 1.50 percent on Thursday to offset any potentially harmful economic effects from an outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

A Bank of Korea media official announced the monetary policy committee’s decision to lower the base rate, without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

It was the fourth rate cut in less than a year and the seventh since the current easing cycle began three years ago as the trade-reliant economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, has struggled for traction over the past year.

Fifteen out of the 28 analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the central bank would lower the rate to 1.50 percent, while the rest saw a steady rate.

Nine people have died since the outbreak was first reported in late May, fuelling public anxiety and hitting spending, with thousands in quarantine and hundreds of schools closed. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.