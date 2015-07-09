FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank keeps rates unchanged, as expected
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 9, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea c.bank keeps rates unchanged, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept the policy interest rate steady at a record low of 1.50 percent on Thursday, in a widely expected decision after the central bank lowered rates in June to pre-emptively combat an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

A Bank of Korea media official announced the monetary policy committee’s decision to keep the base rate unchanged without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All 28 analysts in a Reuters survey forecast no change in the rate this week. The central bank is due to announce revised economic forecasts later in the day, and a majority of those polled projected the growth forecast for this year would be downgraded. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

