S.Korea c.bank keeps rates on hold in Oct, as expected
October 15, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea c.bank keeps rates on hold in Oct, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept its policy interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month on Thursday, a widely expected decision as it aims to assess the recent signs of recovering domestic demand.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at a record-low 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 am (0220 GMT).

All but three out of the 29 analysts surveyed by Reuters had correctly forecast Thursday’s on-hold stance, while the three saw a cut. Fourteen of the 29 analysts in the same poll, including the three who expected an easing this week, predicted another 25-basis-point cut as soon as November. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

