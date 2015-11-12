FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank holds rates steady in Nov, as expected
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 12, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea c.bank holds rates steady in Nov, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept interest rates steady on Thursday for a fifth straight month, a widely expected move as an anticipated rate hike in the United States in December has increased uncertainties globally.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee kept its base rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from noon (0300 GMT).

All but two out of 31 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the central bank would keep the 7-day repurchase agreement rate on hold. The two had seen a cut in the rate to 1.25 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Pullin)

