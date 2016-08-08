S&P upgrades S.Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating to AA

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s raised South Korea’s long-term sovereign credit rating to AA from AA-minus with a stable outlook, underscoring the country’s record of steady economic growth and improved fiscal and monetary flexibility.

“The upgrade reflects our assessment that Korea’s strong record of steady growth has generated a prosperous economy, greater fiscal and monetary flexibility, and continual improvements in external metrics,” it said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)