Moody's says MERS outbreak credit negative for South Korea
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

Moody's says MERS outbreak credit negative for South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday the recent fallout from the ongoing Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak is a credit negative to South Korea as the virus has weakened consumer sentiment in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

“The spread of the illness is credit negative for the sovereign, because it is dampening consumer confidence amid already-weak domestic demand, threatening to undermine an incipient recovery in economic growth,” said Moody’s in a statement.

“Policy stimulus measures to counter the effect on the economy could also have credit-negative side effects.” (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

