UPDATE 1-S&P raises South Korea sovereign credit rating

HONG KONG/SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s raised South Korea’s sovereign currency rating to AA-minus from A-plus, commending the strength of its economic growth, decline in short-term debt component of external borrowings, and reduced foreign indebtedness of its banks.

“(South) Korea will maintain economic growth performance superior to most developed economies in the next three to five years,” the agency said in a statement.

It said the decline in its short-term debt composition and the reduced indebtedness of South Korean banks had cut the risk of a significant deterioration in external financing conditions.

The agency also affirmed the sovereign’s AA-minus local currency rating. The outlook on both ratings is stable.

This was largely seen as an overdue action after the other two of the three major global ratings agencies have already placed South Korea to the same level over the past three years, thus limiting any markets impact, economists said.

“S&P’s upgrade is not a forward-looking decision as markets have already priced it in and the won has been stronger than the other emerging-market currencies,” said Oh Suk-tae, economist at Societe Generale in Seoul.

Still it was the first time that South Korea’s sovereign ratings from S&P, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings were set at AA-minus or the equivalent, the highest place that South Korea’s ratings have reached.

The upgrade came amid growing concerns in South Korea that foreign investors may pull out en masse ahead of or right after the U.S. Federal Reserve begins raising its interest rates, possibly later this year.

S&P’s announcement came after local markets ended trading.

“(The upgrade) will provide a foundation for the country to be differentiated from other emerging-market economies among foreign investors even if global market instability materialises in the future,” South Korea’s finance ministry said in a statement.

S&P said South Korea’s exports versus a year earlier have been shrinking for several months, but noted this was in line with the trend in the region. It also said South Korea’s per-capita income would keep rising to top $30,000 by 2018 from around $27,000 seen this year. (Reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG and Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL; Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)