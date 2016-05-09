FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea finmin: boosting state-run banks' capital part of contingency plan
May 9, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

S.Korea finmin: boosting state-run banks' capital part of contingency plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Monday capitalising state-run banks is part of the government’s contingency plan to prepare for any shocks that may occur during the restructuring process.

“It is not favorable that some media are reporting that all corporate reform is is to capitalise state-run banks, or that there is conflict between related bodies regarding this issue,” Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho was quoted as saying in a regular meeting with his officials. The comments were provided by the finance ministry.

“I’d like to stress once more that the bank capitalisation is not to support one company or industry, but it is rather our contingency plan to pre-emptively prepare for any financial jitters that may occur during corporate restructuring.” (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

