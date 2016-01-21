FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank says FX reserves sufficient enough to withstand external shocks
January 21, 2016 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea c.bank says FX reserves sufficient enough to withstand external shocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Thursday that its foreign exchange reserves are sufficient enough to withstand external shocks, in response to a Japanese media report that the country may face a shortfall in reserves.

“South Korea’s foreign reserves are at a sufficient level to withstand external shocks and there are absolutely no problems in the assets’ liquidity and safety,” said the Bank of Korea in a statement.

South Korea currently has the world’s sixth-largest reserves, which stood at $367.96 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)

