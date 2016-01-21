S.Korea c.bank says FX reserves sufficient enough to withstand external shocks

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Thursday that its foreign exchange reserves are sufficient enough to withstand external shocks, in response to a Japanese media report that the country may face a shortfall in reserves.

“South Korea’s foreign reserves are at a sufficient level to withstand external shocks and there are absolutely no problems in the assets’ liquidity and safety,” said the Bank of Korea in a statement.

South Korea currently has the world’s sixth-largest reserves, which stood at $367.96 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)