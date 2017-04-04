FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
S.Korea end-March reserves rise to 6-mth high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 5 months ago

S.Korea end-March reserves rise to 6-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves increased to a six-month peak of $375.30 billion in
March from a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.
    The level of foreign exchange reserves in March was the
highest since the all-time high of $377.77 billion in September
2016.
    The Bank of Korea said the reserves edged up by $1.39
billion in March from $373.91 billion in February as gains in
the euro and the yen increased the value of the
overall reserves when converted into the dollar. 
    South Korea had the world's eighth largest foreign exchange
reserves as of March this year.

    South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end,
rounded):
 March   Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug
 375.30  373.91  374.04  371.10  371.99  375.17  377.77  375.46
 
 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.