FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
S.Korea end-Jan foreign reserves rise to 3-mth high
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 7 months ago

S.Korea end-Jan foreign reserves rise to 3-mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves rose to a three-month high in January to $374.04
billion, after falling for three straight months, the central
bank said on Friday. 
    In December, the reserves stood at $371.10 billion.
    The Bank of Korea (BOK) said the increase was largely due to
a broad softening of the dollar, which boosted the value of
other currencies in its reserves. South Korea does not disclose
breakdowns of its reserves by currency.
    South Korea's issuance of a $1 billion 10-year
dollar-denominated debt in January also contributed to the
larger foreign exchange stockpile which is the world's eighth
largest, the BOK said. 
    As of the end of last month, 90.6 percent of the central
bank's reserves were in the form of securities such as treasury
bonds and corporate paper, according to the BOK.
South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded):
 Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    August  July    June
 374.04  371.10  371.99  375.17  377.77  375.46  371.38  369.89
 
 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.