5 months ago
S.Korea end-Feb foreign reserves slip as assets in euro, pound decline
March 5, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 5 months ago

S.Korea end-Feb foreign reserves slip as assets in euro, pound decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves edged down to $373.91 billion in February from a
three-month high a month earlier, the central bank said on
Monday. 
    The Bank of Korea said the reserves declined by $130 million
in February from $374.04 billion in January as declines in the
pound and the euro reduced the value of assets held in those
currencies when converted into the dollar.
    South Korea had the world's eighth-largest foreign exchange
reserves as of February this year. 
    
South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded):
 Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    August  July
 373.91  374.04  371.10  371.99  375.17  377.77  375.46  371.38
 
 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

