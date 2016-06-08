S.Korea govt, c.bank to create 11 trln won fund to support banks exposed to restructuring

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the government and the Bank of Korea will create a 11 trillion won ($9.50 billion) fund in order to support two state-run banks most exposed to the shipping and shipbuilding firms currently undergoing restructuring.

“The fund to support these banks with capital will be formed through a loan from the Bank of Korea and contribution from the government,” Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in opening remarks for a meeting to discuss plans on the corporate restructuring.

“We are planning for the fund to later buy hybrid bonds from state-run banks.”

The two state-run banks that will be capitalised are Korea Development Bank (KDB) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

Yoo added the top three shipbuilders have also come up with a 8.4 trillion won plan to cope with difficult market conditions, which they see lasting for two to three years ahead. ($1 = 1,157.7700 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)