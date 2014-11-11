FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Oct department, discount store sales slip for second month
November 11, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea Oct department, discount store sales slip for second month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top department and discount store sales both fell for a second straight month in October compared with a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday, but the pace of the declines slowed considerably from September.

Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd, Lotte Shopping Co Ltd and Shinsegae Co Ltd slipped by 0.9 percent on-year, the finance ministry estimated.

The government did not provide a reason for the soft sales.

This compared with a 6.3 percent drop seen in September in annual terms when consumers shut their wallets after splurging for the autumn Chuseok holidays.

Sales at the top discount stores in October slipped by 0.4 percent from a year earlier, following a 10.1 percent decline in September. The finance ministry said discount sales in October had helped consumption at the stores.

The trade ministry will release revised sales numbers later in the month.

Meanwhile, the same finance ministry data showed sales of locally produced automobiles in October gained 2.1 percent in annual terms, following a 10.4 percent jump in September.

Gasoline sales by volume also increased by 3.9 percent year-on-year last month after a 0.6 percent rise in September. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

