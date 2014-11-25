FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quiet Korean cash registers disappoint again as consumption sags
November 25, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Quiet Korean cash registers disappoint again as consumption sags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department stores were weaker than estimated, government data showed on Tuesday, as they fell for a second straight month in annual terms and added to concerns over weak domestic consumption in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co slipped 2.2 percent in October from a year earlier, the trade ministry said in a statement.

This was worse than a 0.9 percent fall estimated earlier this month but a shortened drop compared to a 6.3 percent decline seen in September.

The ministry attributed the fall in sales to fewer discount events at stores during October.

Sales at major discount-store chains edged down 0.9 percent in October from a year earlier, the same government data showed, nearly unchanged from a 0.4 percent fall estimated earlier and compared to a 10.1 percent drop in September.

Discount-store chain sales also declined for a second straight month with weak sales blamed on an increased number of stores shutting on Sundays by regulations aimed at promoting traditional markets. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
