S.Korea dept, discount store sales decline for 3rd mth in Nov

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department and discount stores fell for a third straight month in November, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that domestic consumption remains fragile in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co fell by 5.6 percent from a year ago in November, the finance ministry’s estimates showed.

It was the biggest drop for department store sales since a 6.3 percent decline in September. Sales fell 2.2 percent in October.

The finance ministry usually does not provide an accompanying statement on its retail sales estimates, but domestic consumption has struggled to pick up sustainably since April when a ferry accident depressed the leisure trade.

Sales at the top discount stores in November fell 3.9 percent on-year, the same data showed, the fastest drop since a 10.1 percent decline in September, and compared to a 0.9 percent fall in October.

The trade ministry will release revised sales numbers later in the month.

The finance ministry data also showed sales of locally produced automobiles last month rose an annual 7.0 percent for a third straight month, following a 2.1 percent increase in October.

Gasoline sales by volume edged up 0.4 percent year-on-year in November after a 2.0 percent rise in the previous month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)