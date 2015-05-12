FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea April dept store sales recover vs March, discounters slip
#Intel
May 12, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea April dept store sales recover vs March, discounters slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department store chains rebounded modestly in April while those at discount store chains declined for a second straight month, underscoring uneven consumption as the economy slowly recovers.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co rose 1.5 percent in April from a year ago, the finance ministry said in estimates published on Tuesday.

This was an improvement from a 5.7 percent drop in March.

Sales at major discount store chains in April edged down 0.2 percent on an annual basis, posting a smaller decline compared to March’s 6.5 percent fall.

The finance ministry’s statement said positive signs of economic recovery were increasing on the back of improved consumer and investment sentiment, although offshore uncertainties remained.

Meanwhile, the same data showed annual sales of locally produced automobiles last month rose 2.8 percent, gaining for a second month and compared to a 5.5 percent rise in March.

Gasoline and diesel sales by volume in April were up for a fourth straight month by 8.7 percent, largely unchanged from a 8.6 percent rise in March.

Revised department and discount store sales will be released later in the month by the trade ministry. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
