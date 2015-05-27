FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea April department store sales barely rise
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 27, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea April department store sales barely rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Sales at top South Korean department stores rose 1.3 percent in April from a year earlier, revised government data showed on Wednesday, turning from a fall in March but slightly weaker than a recent estimate.

It was compared to a preliminary 1.5 percent gain estimated by the finance ministry early this month and a 5.7 percent fall in March.

The sales data from department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co is a useful guide on retail sales trends in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The same industry ministry data showed annual sales at discount stores held steady in April from a year earlier, slightly better than a 0.2 percent fall previously estimated. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.