S.Korea Aug revised retail sales less worse than estimates

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Annual sales at South Korea’s top department and discount stores in August fell at a slightly less steeper pace than initially estimated, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co fell 6.5 percent in August from a year earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

It was the sharpest decline since June and compared to earlier estimates from the finance ministry showing a 6.6 percent decline on-year.

The same revised data showed sales at major discount store chains fell 7.6 percent over the same period, smaller than an 8.4 percent drop estimated earlier.

The trade ministry said the poor sales were due to the autumn Chuseok holiday falling early in September last year. This year, the holiday fell late in September.

Typically, consumers splurge ahead of the holiday, which can fall anywhere between September and October, helping boost consumption each year. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)