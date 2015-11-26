S.Korea Oct department store sales up 11.4 pct yr/yr

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department store chain operators jumped 11.4 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, marking the fastest growth in four-and-a-half years.

The result bodes well for Asia’s fourth-largest economy, which currently relies heavily on domestic demand for growth as exports to Europe and emerging economies such as China show no sign of an early improvement.

The rise in combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co was the second consecutive month of annual growth and the strongest gain since April 2011, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy data showed.

Still, the figure was weaker than a preliminary 17.4 percent gain in sales reported by the finance ministry early this month.

Meanwhile, sales at major discount-store chains in October fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier, reversing from a strong 7.0 percent rise set in September, Thursday’s data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Pullin)