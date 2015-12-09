FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea Nov dept store sales rise, discount store sales fall
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 9, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea Nov dept store sales rise, discount store sales fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - November sales at South Korea’s top department were set to rise for a third straight month in annual terms while sales at discount stores likely fell, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday.

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co rose 4.1 percent, the finance ministry said in a monthly report.

The same preliminary data showed sales at major discount-store chains in November fell 0.6 percent.

The finance ministry data is watched as a gauge of retail sales for the entire month, which the trade ministry will follow up in greater detail in a few weeks.

Wednesday’s estimates followed finalised data from the trade ministry that showed department store sales rose 11.4 percent in October from a year ago while discount store sales slipped 0.5 percent over the same period.

In an assessment of the economy included in the report, the finance ministry said domestic consumption is on the mend, but pointed out risks such as sluggish exports, a slowdown in China and the pending U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike remained.

The report added that exports, which have been falling throughout this year, have been slowing down the recovery in production and investment. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.