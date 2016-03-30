S.Korea Feb dept, discount store sales hit by Lunar New Year effect

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s department and discount stores dropped in February from a year ago on distortions caused by the earlier arrival of Lunar New Year this year compared to 2015, data from the trade ministry showed on Wednesday.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co slipped 1.9 percent on-year, according to final data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

That compared with a 9.0 percent rise in January.

Discount store sales over the same period dropped 7.0 percent in February, after jumping 11.0 percent in the previous month.

The trade ministry said the traditional splurge in consumer spending seen during the Lunar New Year holiday had been split between January and February this year as the holiday fell early in February.

Last year, the holiday-spending spike had only been seen in February as the Lunar New Year was later in the month.

As a result, food sales at both department and discount stores tumbled in February in annual terms, falling 16.6 percent and 8.3 percent respectively.

However, the same data also showed the fall in department store sales was less steep this time around thanks to the beginning of the wedding season, which drove demand for furniture, big ticket items like televisions, high-end watches and jewelry. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)