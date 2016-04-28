S.Korea March dept store sales edge up, discount store sales down

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department stores rose in March after falling in February, revised government data showed on Thursday, but the gain was too modest to signal a firm rebound in consumer spending.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co edged up 0.3 percent in March from a year earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

That compared with a 1.9 percent fall in February and was worse than a preliminary 4.8 percent increase estimated earlier by the finance ministry.

March department store sales were mainly propped up by demand for watches, jewelry and apparel thanks to the spring wedding season, the data showed.

Discount store sales in March fared worse, falling 4.6 percent on-year.

It was the second straight month of declines after sales dropped 7.0 percent in February. Finance ministry data had estimated sales slipped 7.0 percent in March.

Department stores suffered last month due to weak demand for goods such as children’s furniture, camping items and detergent, the trade ministry said.

Sales of outdoor apparel and camping products saw declines in both department and discount stores in March, the data showed, as the popularity of camping in South Korea waned. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)