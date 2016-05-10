FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea April dept store sales seen surging, discount store sales bounce
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

S.Korea April dept store sales seen surging, discount store sales bounce

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top department stores scored a second month of sales growth in April, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday, backing recent surveys showing consumers are feeling better about the economy.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co were seen up 8.0 percent on-year in April, according to data from the finance ministry.

That would be much stronger growth than a 0.3 percent rise in March and mark the fastest gain since January this year.

The data also showed sales at discount stores last month likely rebounded to be up 0.2 percent in annual terms from a 4.6 percent drop in March.

Domestic consumption is showing broad improvement supported by consumer spending although exports continue to fall, the finance ministry said in the statement. It also added the pace of recovery in the private sector was still weak, noting that offshore risks persist as global growth remains sluggish.

The trade ministry will release finalised figures later this month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.