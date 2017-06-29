SEOUL, June 29 South Korea's discount store
sales rose for a third month in May, trade ministry data showed
on Thursday.
Demand for electronics and clothes boosted overall sales at
discount stores, while sales of grocery items fell slightly, the
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
Combined sales at discount stores run by Lotte Shopping
, and E-mart and Homeplus rose 1.6
percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 2.3 percent in April on-year, after a 2.5
percent gain in March.
South Korea's consumer confidence soared to a six and a
half-year high in June as households became more optimistic
about the economy and President Moon Jae-in announced new job
creation policies.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)