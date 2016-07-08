FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea June department & discount store sales rise on MERS effect
July 8, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

S.Korea June department & discount store sales rise on MERS effect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea's top department and discount stores in June picked up, preliminary government data showed on Friday, rebounding from a drop in May thanks to a weak comparison base stemming from last year's Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co were estimated to have risen 13.5 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry said, which would mark the sharpest gain since April 2011.

This compared to a 2.7 percent fall in May and a 11.9 percent drop in June 2015, when consumption was depressed by an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Sales at discount stores in June rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the finance ministry, the strongest gain since January. Sales in June 2015 dropped 10.2 percent, hit by the MERS outbreak.

The trade ministry will publish finalised numbers and details later in the month.

The finance ministry said heightened uncertainties stemming from factors such as Brexit were slowing employment and delaying a recovery in economic sentiment, potentially constraining economic growth. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

