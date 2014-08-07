South Korea consumption indicators improve in July - fin min

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Some of South Korea’s private consumption indicators improved in July, a monthly government report showed on Thursday, adding to hopes for a pick-up in Asia’s fourth-largest economy from the weakness in the second quarter.

Sales at the country’s top three department store chains rose 4.2 percent in July from a year earlier, swinging from a 4.6 percent loss in June and marking the strongest growth since January, the finance ministry’s report showed.

But sales at top discount-store chains fell 4.5 percent in July from a year before, although the pace of decline eased from a 5.9 percent drop in June, the report showed.

Gasoline sales in July increased 2.7 percent in volume terms from a year before, up for a fourth consecutive month and marking the fastest growth since August 2013, the report showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)