FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea department, discount store sales fall in June
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea department, discount store sales fall in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department and discount store chains fell in June, adding to concerns that the country’s economic recovery is faltering.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co fell 3.4 percent last month from a year before, the finance ministry said in a report on Tuesday,

It was the steepest fall since an 8.2 percent decline in January last year.

Sales at major discount-store chains in June slipped 5.8 percent compared to a year ago, which was the fastest fall since a 23.1 percent drop in February.

Department and discount store sales had rebounded in May after falling for three straight months, which eased some concerns that spending would take a sustained hit from a darkened public mood after a ferry sinking in April that killed more than 300 people.

Revised department and discount store sales will be released later in the month by the trade ministry.

Data last week showed South Korea’s industrial output shrank the most in over five years in May, lending credence to the growing view that the central bank would delay the start of interest rate hikes to support growth. Exports have also been tepid. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.