UPDATE 2-S.Korea structural reforms key as policymakers running out of ammo - lawmaker

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Structural reform is critically important for South Korea as it has little fiscal and monetary policy room left to boost economic growth, a senior ruling party lawmaker on Wednesday, after data showed consumer sentiment fell to a six-month low.

“There is not much the government has left in its warehouse of policies -- just a bit of fiscal spending left probably,” said Saenuri lawmaker Kang Seog-hoon in an interview with Reuters.

“The central bank also has little room for monetary policy changes, but both of these should be used when and if it starts raining harder.”

Kang is head of the party’s economic policy taskforce and frequently meets with government officials to discuss policy.

His comments came hours after data showed consumer sentiment fell in January, while department store sales marked their worst fall on record last year, raising doubts about the strength of the consumer sector as other parts of the economy slow.

The Bank of Korea’s composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) slipped for a second month to 100 in January from 102 in December. A reading above 100 indicates more consumers expect economic conditions to improve than to deteriorate.

New Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho has said there are no plans for a supplementary budget, but stated on Tuesday that the government is open to taking short-term policy measures to shore up economic activity if needed.

Analysts at DBS Bank said fiscal policy would be the priority option if additional stimulus is needed.

The BOK has become less dovish in recent weeks, tempering market expectations of further rate cuts from the current base rate at 1.50 percent, while its governor has emphasised the importance of structural reform in boosting growth.

Kang said corporate restructuring was the most important task in the government’s plan for structural reforms, stressing that a glut in shipping and petrochemical sectors should be removed.

A Reuters survey also released on Wednesday showed that economists expect January inflation will ease to 0.9 percent from 1.3 percent in December on weaker commodity prices and softening demand.

South Korea’s economic growth rose 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter of 2015, less than half the pace seen in the September quarter.

With global demand cooling and exports slumping, domestic consumption has become increasingly important as a driver of GDP growth. (Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)