FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
S.Korea c.bank: We don't see Samsung Galaxy Note 7 issue hitting GDP growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 13, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

S.Korea c.bank: We don't see Samsung Galaxy Note 7 issue hitting GDP growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea said on Thursday that Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's decision to scrap its latest Galaxy Note 7 smartphone will not affect GDP growth this year, although there are risks.

"From what we know Samsung produces 400 million phones a year and South Korea produces less than 30 million of them," said Chang Min, an official at the Bank of Korea.

"We can't say the economy won't be affected because the Note 7 is a premium phone, and some parts than others could have been produced at home. But we don't think this will bring down GDP growth." (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.