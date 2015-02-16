FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank, Japan agree to let $10 bln fx swap deal expire
February 16, 2015

S.Korea c.bank, Japan agree to let $10 bln fx swap deal expire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Monday it agreed with Japan earlier in the day to let the existing currency swap line between the two countries worth $10 billion expire on Feb. 23 as both economies are seen as financially stable.

A Bank of Korea official told Reuters the agreement had been made as the situation in financial markets in both countries was “good” and that political tensions between South Korea and Japan were not included in the discussions to end the currency swap agreement.

The official also said that the two countries could decide to make a new swap agreement if the situation arises. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

