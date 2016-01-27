S.Korea fin min says not discussing cutting oil tariffs

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the government is currently not in discussions to cut oil tariffs anytime soon, depsite the fall in global oil prices.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho also told reporters that the government has no immediate measures planned to shore up consumption in the short-term.

South Korean media and lawmakers have been urging policymakers to reduce oil tariffs in response to the sharply lower oil prices. (Reporting by Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)