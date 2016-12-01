FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 1:35 AM / 9 months ago

S.Korea Nov exports to China, U.S. rise, shipments to EU fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korean exports to China and the U.S. expanded in November compared to a year before, while shipments to the EU fell, breakdowns from the trade ministry showed on Thursday.

Exports to China rebounded for the first time in 17 months to rise 0.4 percent on-year, while shipments to the U.S. grew 3.9 percent.

South Korean exports to the EU dropped sharly by 22 percent on-year.

Although November exports rebounded, it was difficult to expect this recovery to last through December, the ministry said, as risks related to U.S. interest rate increases and trade policies lie ahead. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
