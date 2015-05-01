FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea exports to U.S., China and EU decline in April
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 1, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea exports to U.S., China and EU decline in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - South Korean exports to the United States declined for the first time in a year, preliminary data from the trade ministry showed on Friday, while shipments to China and the European Union continued to drop.

Exports to the U.S. fell 2.7 percent in April from a year earlier, marking their first drop since early 2014 and their sharpest decline since February last year.

Shipments to China fell for a third straight month in April, down 5.2 percent on-year while those to the EU slipped 11.9 percent last month.

The trade ministry said exports are expected to continue falling in May before turning positive in June. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.