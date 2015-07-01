FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea exports to U.S., China rise in June; those to EU fall
July 1, 2015 / 1:04 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea exports to U.S., China rise in June; those to EU fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korean exports to the United States and China both rose for the first time in months during June, preliminary data from the trade ministry showed on Wednesday, while those to the European Union continued to drop.

Exports to the U.S. rose 10.9 percent in June from a year earlier, reversing two straight months of falls. Shipments to China inched up 0.8 percent over the same period, rising for the first time since January.

Exports headed to the EU fell 4.3 percent last month in annual terms, marking a sixth straight month of declines. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

