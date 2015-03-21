FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea March 1-20 exports down 1.5 pct y/y -customs office
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 21, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea March 1-20 exports down 1.5 pct y/y -customs office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - South Korean exports fell slightly during the first 20 days of March compared with the same period a year ago, customs data showed on Saturday, reflecting persistently sluggish demand offshore.

Exports during the March 1-20 period slipped 1.5 percent to $24.549 billion from a year ago while imports dropped at a quicker pace of 10.8 percent to $26.653 billion, Customs Korea data showed.

Shipments from South Korea have been suffering in past months due to weak demand from China and Europe, where economies have been ailing.

The customs agency releases only the total value on its website (www.customs.go.kr) without elaborating. Estimates for the full month will be released by the trade ministry on April 1. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.