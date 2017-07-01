By Cynthia Kim
SEOUL, July 1 South Korea's exports posted
double digit-growth for a sixth month in a row in June,
overriding tepid manufacturing activity as normalizing global
demand continued to boost sales of memory chips and
petrochemical products.
Shipments surged 13.7 percent to $51.41 billion from a year
earlier, while imports jumped a faster 18 percent to $40.01
billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $11.40 billion,
government data showed on Saturday.
Although June exports growth slightly missed a 17.1 percent
expansion seen in a Reuters survey, double-digit growth for a
sixth month in a row marks the longest stretch of expansion at
such a pace since September 2011, an indication that the economy
is gathering momentum.
"South Korea's foreign trade is boosting the overall
performance of the economy, thanks to increasing prices of
memory chips and demand for petrochemical goods," Park
Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment & Securities, said
after the release.
"Risks ahead include sliding oil prices, which may slow
shipment growth in the second half. We still need to see some
stronger demand for consumer goods to be able to say that the
overall growth is strong."
The trade ministry expects exports to jump 10 percent this
year, although uncertainties related to global oil prices and
protectionist measures by the U.S. could limit trade expansion.
Policymakers are cautiously watching Washington's next move
on the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement, after President Donald
Trump told Reuters on April 28 that he will either renegotiate
or terminate what he called a "horrible" deal.
Trump told South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington
on Friday the United States was renegotiating a "rough" trade
deal with South Korea.
In June, exports to the U.S. slipped 1.1 percent on-year,
while shipments to China and the EU rose by 5.1 percent and 21.1
percent respectively, the trade ministry data showed.
Of the nation's 13 major exports items, 10 items, including
semiconductors, shipbuilding and petrochemical goods, surged.
Exports of semiconductors soared 52 percent in June on-year,
while shipbuilding and petrochemical goods were up 43.2 percent
and 15.6 percent each.
Imports surged for an eighth straight month, the longest
stretch of growth since September 2014, signalling a rebound in
domestic demand.
Imports of consumer goods posted mere 1.5 percent growth in
June, lagging behind a 41.8 percent surge in imports of capital
goods, including components needed in production of memory
chips.
"Private consumption is improving, but at a much slower pace
than external demand," Park at HI Investment & Securities said.
South Korea's industrial output barely gained in May after
posting unexpected declines in April despite surging exports, as
demand for consumer goods remained weak.
